Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, has raised the tempo of the 26th edition of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) Games.

The event, hosted by the University of Lagos (UNILAG) kicked off on Saturday, March 19 and will run until Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Konga has partnered with hosts UNILAG to deliver a memorable edition. In addition to the e-commerce giant’s support going a long way in helping the institution treat participants to a sublime event, Konga’s status as one of the corporate partners of the 2022 NUGA Games has seen it light up the venues of the sporting fiesta with its unmistakable brand colours. The stadium perimeter, sidewalk and other indoor sporting venues are wearing a new look, courtesy of the presence of Konga.

Equally important, excitement is sky-high among student-athletes, officials, guests, stakeholders and other visitors to the University of Lagos, venue of the sporting extravaganza, with Konga making available a wide range of products from its impressive bouquet at mouthwatering discounts. Shoppers at the venues also enjoy the option of same-day delivery to their homes, offices, or preferred delivery location for items not physically available at the Konga stand.

The foregoing has served to elevate the standards of the all-universities games which the management of UNILAG has vowed will go down in history as the best ever.

Furthermore, Konga’s involvement has seen the NUGA Games improve the mood of university students across the country, especially against the backdrop of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe commended the management of Konga and other corporate partners for identifying with the institution in its efforts at hosting a befitting event. He disclosed that NUGA Games has been a useful avenue to produce sports stars for the national teams in various sports who would bring glory to the country and themselves in no distant future, even he revealed the wish of the management of UNILAG for the event to go down in the annals of NUGA Games as a game-changer in the country.