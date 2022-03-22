President Muhammadu Buhari said he is optimistic that Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Industries, will replicate the success recorded in the cement industry in the fertilizers segment.

The President disclosed this while commissioning the Dangote Fertilizer Plant at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, the Group put an end to the importation of cement in Nigeria, emerging the continent’s largest cement producer, presently operating in over 10 countries in Africa.

He said, “The group’s investment in cement production has ended Nigeria’s dependence on importation of cement. I believe the feat will be repeated in the fertilizer segment. The Group is also the second-largest employer of labour in Nigeria after the Federal Government.”

Buhari said the new fertiliser plant would reduce Nigeria’s importation of urea, adding that he hopes to inaugurate the Dangote Refinery later this year.

The President said, “Along with the several other subsidiaries, Dangote Industries Limited has created millions of jobs across Nigeria. It is the second biggest employer of labour in this country after the Federal Government.

“This is very pleasing because job creation by private sector operators is vita security as it takes thousands of youths off the street. The nation also stands to gain excessively in earnings of foreign exchange with excess production and export from the plant. I’m informed that you have started exporting to other countries including the United States, India and Brazil.”