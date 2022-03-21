In the face of increased geopolitical uncertainty, investors are bullish on Dash, a fast-growing altcoin.

At the time of writing this report, Dash was trading for $118.7 with a daily volume of $696 million.

Dash is up 10.42% for the day. The 71st crypto has a market valuation of $1.3 billion and a circulating supply of 10,634,301.

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency designed to offer fast, cheap global payments through a decentralized network.

The white paper for Dash claims it aims to improve upon Bitcoin by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Digital cash, whose name derives from the word “digital,” was created in January 2014 by forking Litecoin.

Since Dash went live, it has gained features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized initiative governance; InstantSend, a feature which allows for instant payment settlements;

45% of Dash’s rewards go to miners, 45% to masternodes, and 10% to its decentralized governance budget.

In order to mine Dash coins, Proof of Work consensus is used with an X11 hash function. Typically, a coin is mined in two and a half minutes.

Dash’s governance is facilitated through its DAO. Once a user has 1,000 DASH tokens, they become masternode owners. By validating transactions and voting on proposals for improving the ecosystem, these masternodes act as regular nodes.