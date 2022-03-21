Jumia consumers will enjoy exciting deals from top-tech brands as the Jumia Tech Week officially kicks off today, March 21st and will run until April 3rd, 2022. During the two-week-long campaign, Jumia will be providing consumers with the opportunity to get the best deals on the latest tech devices such as mobile phones and accessories, TVs, computers, cameras, video games and much more.

Jumia is giving consumers a wide selection of products to shop through its partnership with global tech brands such as Samsung, HP, Umidigi, Fitbit, Oraimo, Edifier, Anker and Xiaomi.

Speaking on the campaign, Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi said the Jumia Tech Week allows consumers to buy tech-related items at the best prices. “This year, we have extended the campaign to two weeks to give our consumers more time to shop for their tech devices. The campaign caters to everyone with tech-related needs: working-class professionals and students in need of laptops and storage devices; gamers in need of the latest game console and video games; gadget lovers wanting to upgrade to the latest phones and entertainment lovers in need of speakers and television sets to create a home cinema experience. Consumers can shop for all their devices during Tech Week by simply downloading the JumiaApp or visiting the website.” said Spalazzi

The campaign will feature explosion days on March 21st, March 28th and April 1st during which consumers can get products from their favourite tech brands at further discounted prices. Consumers will also stand a chance to win prizes and enjoy more exciting deals during daily Check-In, Flash sales, Treasure Hunt, Jumdle (word game) and social media photo challenge.