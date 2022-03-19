Unilever Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Folake Ogundipe as an Executive Director of the foods and beverage giant with effect from April 1, 2022.

This disclosure is contained in a notification sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and signed by Unilever’s General Counsel and Company Secretary, Mrs. Abidemi Ademola.

Ademola in the notification said that the board of Unilever warmly welcomes Mrs Folake Ogundipe and wishes her all the best in her new role.

What Unilever is saying in the notification

Following the above appointment, the notice listed Board composition of Unilever Nigeria Plc. with effect from 1 April, 2022, to include;

Igwe Nnaemeka A. Achebe CFR, mni – Chairman;

Mr Carl Cruz (Filippino) – Managing Director;

Mr Jaime Aguilera (Spanish) – Non-Executive Director;

Mrs Abiola Alabi – Independent Non-Executive Director;

Mrs Ammuna Lawan Ali OON – Independent Non-Executive Director;

Mr Felix Enwemadu – Executive Director; Mr Michael Ikpoki – Non-Executive Director;

Mr Chika Nwobi – Independent Non-Executive Director;

Mrs Folake Ogundipe – Executive Director; and

Mr Mutiu Sunmonu CON, FNSE – Independent Non-Executive Director.

What you should know

Mrs Ogundipe is a highly effective financial executive with cognate experience in leading finance functions to deliver corporate objectives that maximize stakeholders’ value.

She possesses hands-on experience as Chief Finance Officer/Head of Finance with remarkable leadership skills and strong accounting capabilities including IFRS, and GAAP with proven knowledge of delivering endto-end financial procedures, designing effective and efficient controls, improving regulatory compliance and reporting, and minimizing risks.

With a proven track record of increasing efficiency of financial operations through business transformation, expertise at enhancing business profitability through formulation and implementation of innovative cost-saving strategies and achieving targeted objectives through successful leadership and mentorship of high-performance teams.

Mrs Ogundipe is adept at steering and establishing robust financial management capability as well as formulating effective strategies to drive strong financial governance.

Recall that Unilever Nigeria Plc, in its full year financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2021, announced revenue growth of 35.1% from N52.2 billion to N70.5 billion, and Profit after tax of N3.5 billion.