REDTV, United Bank for Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, continues to lend its support to the creative industry and empower young film producers in Africa.

REDTV has been producing award-winning content like The Men’s Club for over five years, bringing the best of Africa to the world. One of the main objectives of the network is to develop new talent and help provide avenues for young entrepreneurs in the business of film, to grow. This month, they will be supporting the upcoming inaugural edition of The Annual Film Mischief (TAFM) organised by The film Rats Club.

The festival explores the works of young film writers, producers and directors working under the aegis of the Film Rats Club. As part of the events, the organisers have put together a Film/Tech session where creative leaders will brainstorm on the film industry in Africa and how the narrative can be improved to make room for more players and participants.

The Executive Producer, REDTV, Bola Atta, who spoke on REDTV’s passion to support the creative industry in Africa, explained that the lifestyle channel is focused on empowering talented creatives on the African continent and to showcase what they have to the world.

“More than ever before, we at UBA and REDTV are conscious of the enormous potential that exists within the creative industry on the African continent and we are keen to give more life to this. Some of these talents really do not have much access to funding and networks and we want to provide opportunities for them to keep improving. It is with the hope that the creative industry will one day soon, grow as big as the Fintech’s who are presently dominating the digital space with incredible innovations. It is indeed a new world and every young African talent deserves to play their role and contribute to the development of the continent,” Atta said.

“The future of film in Africa is changing at a fast and positive pace and we are glad to be part of the conversation. Festivals like the Film Rats Club organised by young talents form part of the changing narrative.’ Atta concluded.

Also speaking, the Creative Director of REDTV, Obinna Okerekeocha, pointed out that with REDTV hits such as its first feature film, Unintentional; The Men’s Club; Assistant Madams and other popular shows like Our Best Friend’s Wedding, Inspector K, RedHot Topics, Hotel Boutique, award-winning REDTV will continue to develop quality content that showcase top talent in the African film industry.

“REDTV is in this for the long haul. We have a lot more planned for our viewers. We will be working on more content in different languages to show the diversity of the African continent. It’s a great time for content developers and it can only keep getting better.” Okerekeocha said.

REDTV is a fast-paced lifestyle channel that puts Africa on the global stage. Proudly powered by the United Bank for Africa, the network aims to entertain and inform audiences through rich and engaging content that feature the very best of Africa focused on fashion, news, music, sports, drama, travel and much more.

REDTV collaborates with the most talented visionaries and creative minds who dare to believe in a New Africa, putting together content that reflect its vision.