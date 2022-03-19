The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), in a joint operation with the Governor’s Office Taskforce Team, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources enforcement arm, has embarked on the demolition of illegal structures on the Abule-Egba stretch of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and Agege area of the state as it continues with its enforcement drive.

The Corps Marshal of LAGESC, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (Rtd), while speaking on the joint operation at the Command Headquarters, said the exercise was embarked upon because illegal structures on the Abule-Egba axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and Agege had encroached on the right of way.

What the Corps Marshal of LAGESC is saying

Akinpelu said, “The occupiers of the illegal structures on the Egbeda axis and the developer of a block of shops at Agege had earlier been served with abatement notices but they failed to comply. This was why our Special Squad had to remove these structures in conjunction with the Governors’ Office Special Project team and the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources enforcement arm.’’

The Corps Marshal also revealed that the state government will no longer condone the menace of car dealers, water tank sellers and illegal shop extensions along the axis because the business owners are turning the lay-bys and setbacks to illegal car lots, thereby obstructing the right of way for government projects.

While affirming that the operation will be continuous, Akinpelu disclosed that the agency will extend the exercise to every part of the state in its determination to curb all environmental infractions, remove illegal structures and free the walkways, lay-bys and setbacks of all forms of obstruction.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has in recent times embarked on the demolition and sealing off of properties across the state for breaching the state’s physical planning laws, lack of approval from the relevant authorities and encroaching on the right of way.

The enforcement exercise has been carried out in different parts of the state like Lekki, Ikeja, Ogudu GRA, Amuwo Odofin, Ikoyi, Surulere and some others.

The Lagos State Government has always asked developers and property owners to ensure they get approval from the relevant state authorities before going ahead with their construction in order not to distort the state’s physical planning masterplan.