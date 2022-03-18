In Lagos and across many cities, one very easy way to make extra cash especially if you have your own car is by registering on ride-hailing apps; the most popular being Uber and Bolt, as it allows you to work at your convenience.

While both apps have been described as a win-win for all as it creates an avenue for drivers to earn whilst also providing convenience to riders, it however comes with different experiences for both parties – some are things to smile about and some very frustrating.

Nairametrics gathered that some riders and drivers have expressed discontent in some areas as a result of their different encounters while in the course of transit thereby showing a preference for one over the other.

What drivers are saying about Uber/Bolt driver apps

A number of drivers have pointed out why they prefer one app to the other, highlighting factors such as the pay rate expected on every trip, system of operations, availability of distance and others.

Reviewing the Bolt driver app, some users complained about getting penalized for trip cancellation without being given the chance to defend themselves.

Emmanuel Anom an acclaimed Bolt driver said, “The fares are so poor. They block drivers even without getting them to defend themselves. And then there’s not an iota of compensation when a client cancels a ride request. In most of these cancellations, the driver must have driven for over 2 to 3 kilometres.”

Gbenga Samuel said, “Why should we get penalized for declining a request going to a dangerous area? This is unfair. Some riders wouldn’t be patient enough and would cancel a trip, without the driver’s consent and the driver will be punished for it. This needs to be addressed ASAP.”

Elias Odoh said, “Driver/Acceptance scores reduces when riders decide to cancel requests for their personal reasons. Also, ‘multiple-stop’ trips only favours riders to drivers’ detriment, so should be looked into. Also, a rider takes you beyond his/her stated destination for over 2km and nothing is added to the fare.”

As with Uber, however, most complaints hinged on far distanced pick up locations, unknown destinations before the commencement of trip and high commission.

Listing the problem of the Uber app, Harry Tam said, ”First, the App often gives very long pickup distances that leads to frequent cancellations. This frustrates both the drivers and riders – set up a pickup distance preference or radius for better and professional services. Secondly, there are no drop-off destination features during request – this is important for security reasons, especially in Nigeria where violence and insecurity are prevalent.”

Eben Edionwe also listed out the app issues stating, “Uber commission is too expensive – high commission, low fare. Pick location are always too far up to 10km pick up, setting destination doesn’t work well also, no conversation tab where drivers get to interact with reps. Riding destinations is not known – it’s better I know where I’m driving to when I’m about to pick up a rider.

Joseph J. Joseph said, “Uber has proved to be out of touch with realities as regards its drivers’ partner. From long-distance request to terrible map to unclear and ridiculous fare/commission, non-profiling of its rider etc.”

What riders are saying about Uber/Bolt riders app

Like drivers, riders also have their own complaints ranging from deduction of money from cards to high price and others.

Commenting on the Bolt app, a rider faulted the app for an illegal deduction of N1000 in addition to actual payment for the trip.

Ajiri Ebinum said, “My experience has been so terrible. I can’t seem to understand why Bolt will always debit me N1000 at the point of booking a ride and then still debit me the actual fare. This is extortion at its peak. All efforts to communicate with them to get answers have proven abortive because they don’t respond to anything. Customers satisfaction and convenience is supposed to be the goal yet y’all are extorting me steadily.”

Nkesty World said, “This App is really annoying these days. You will book Bolt and they will give you a price, at the end of the trip, you will be seeing a higher price, meanwhile, there’s nothing like ‘hold up’ or delay on the road. You guys need to work on your App is frustrating.”

On the Uber app however, Uber riders say they get charged for trip cancellation due to drivers.

Reviewing the app, Vinod said, “The worse Customer service. I have paid cash for my trip. But app says payment is still pending with me. I am trying to reach customer care, but no response at all even after 24 hrs. The bad thing is I was unable to book my return trip because of pending payment. The funny part is Uber agent is asking me to make payment again through the app because they do not have control on payment made to driver. There has been no response since I asked for a refund.”

Praise Lazarus listed the problems of the app, “Some of the UberX drivers accept a ride, call and then talk about how they can’t accept the price on the app, and basically set their own prices. Also, a couple of the uber motto guys accept a ride, waste your time, then cancel the ride. So I’m waiting 10/15 minutes thinking I’ve gotten a ride on its way only for the rider to call to cancel + charges.“

Whatever the challenges with the services, many Nigerians can agree that the introduction of ride-hailing platforms to the transportation system in Nigeria has been nothing short of positive for riders who prefer the comfort they offer. Most importantly, they have served as a means of employment to many Nigerians, either on full-time or part-time basis.