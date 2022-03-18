At the end of yesterday’s trading session, Presco Plc share price appreciated by 6.40% to close at N133 per share, taking the market capitalization to N133.00 billion, reaching a fresh new 52-week high.

The growth in share prices which was recorded by the FMCG company can be attributed to investors’ positive sentiment which triggered buy-interests supporting the company’s value up by 640 basis points.

Hence, rally in the shares of the company resulted in a gain of N8.00 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on Nigeria’s stock exchange.

The shares of the quoted company increased from N125.00 per share at the start of the trading day to N133.00 per share, the highest price traded at the close of the market, to represent a growth of 6.40% which in monetary terms is N8.00.

Stock performance summary

The rallying witnessed in the shares of Presco Plc positively influenced the company’s market capitalization from N125.00 billion to N133.00 billion at the end of the day’s trading activities, taking the gains to N8.00 billion.

The shares of the company have gained 51.48% from year-to-date, starting the year at N87.80 and currently traded at N133.00. The company’s shares are currently trading at their 52-week high at N133.00. However, the shares of the company have returned about 90.00% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N70.00 per share.

During the day’s trading hours, 511,961 ordinary shares of Presco Plc worth about N67.81 million, were exchanged in 52 executed deals.

What you should know

At the end of the day’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.02% from the previous trading day, to close at 47,353.22 index points and N25.52 trillion respectively.