The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to prosecute Engr. Gboyega Bello, the developer of the collapsed building in Yaba which recorded some casualties.

The decision of the state government to charge the developer follows his negligence on the avoidable collapse of the building still under construction at 16 Akanbi Street, Onike, Yaba, in February 2022.

This was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, during a review meeting in Alausa.

The Commissioner lists several infractions by the developer

Salako said that the developer was culpable for disregarding due process stipulated for building construction in Lagos State, having commenced construction without Planning Permit and Authorisation from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

This is in addition to non-insurance of the building as required by law and ignoring contravention, stop-work and seal up notices served by the Agency.

He said, “The owner of the building obtained Planning Permit well after commencing construction while he also failed to submit the structure for stage-by-stage inspection and certification, being the statutory methodology to ensure that the Developer builds right.

“The Developer also deceived the authorities by feigning compliance as he momentarily left the site only to return surreptitiously, break Government Seal on the property and continued with the construction.’’

The Commissioner averred that subsequent upon its enforcement action and relying on experience, LASBCA made the Engineer, who is presently being held by the Police, issue a letter in which he assured of the stability of the building and indemnified the authority of error, design fault or omission resulting in any structural failure.

Salako maintained that the case would be seen to a logical conclusion in order to serve as deterrent to all recalcitrant property owners and developers, adding that Government is still on the lookout for the supposed owner of the building who has been identified as Mr. Sodeinde Olumuyiwa Soyode.

What you should know

Nairametrics had on February 13, 2022, reported that a building under construction collapsed in the Yaba area of Lagos with some dead bodies recovered and some others rescued alive. The collapsed building was said to have given signs with rubbles falling from it some days earlier.

The Lagos State Government later reported the arrest of the developer of the property and handed him over to the RRS team for breaking the government seal on the property and violating the stop-work order.

Also, recall that on November 1, 2021, a 21-storey building, one of the 3 high-rise buildings under construction and situated on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, collapsed, killing about 46 persons with 15 persons rescued alive. One of the deceased, Osibona was the owner and promoter of the collapsed building.