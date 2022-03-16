WayaMoney, a financial technology company founded by Africans, has launched in Nigeria, bringing its expansion to one of Africa’s most populous countries.

Waya as it’s mostly called by its users was founded by Delali Anku- Adiamah, a data-focused IT professional with a strong financial analytical background.

Waya strives to be the leading payments and digital financial solutions provider in Africa by leveraging technology to create inclusive, modern, efficient, and total-driven payments solutions across Africa, then the rest of the world. All geared towards instant and borderless money transfers and payments across Africa.

New country, new experiences

Nigeria houses one of the most vibrant fintech ecosystems in Africa. At 250 startups and counting makes the country receptive to startups and technological innovations.

The country’s population is an advantage for startups and businesses looking to reach a large customer base, even though the purchasing power among its citizens is seemingly low.

Waya’s presence in Nigeria is to further connect and unite Nigerians with other African countries through seamless and instant cross-border money transfers.

What you should know about Waya

Waya allows cross-network and cross-channel transfers by initiating direct or multiple channels transactions including bank accounts, mobile money wallets, and other Fintech wallets.

With Waya you can make local peer to peer money transfers and payments at no charge and under certain amounts in some countries

You can make international money transfers from Europe, North America, and Asia to Africa, all terminated across multiple money receiving channels to the recipients for both Waya and non-Waya users

Waya offers local Merchants a free payment and analytics platform with flexible payment processing rates to process payments from cards and mobile money wallets.

As of the time of this write-up, Waya has been operating actively in Ghana, Kenya, and now Nigeria with a view to expanding to other African countries, particularly Uganda and Francophone countries in West Africa.

Plans ahead

Since launching and operations started in Ghana and Kenya, Waya has increased its users significantly month-on-month and is on the path to close the year with 300k active users on the platform and 3x the transactions on its platform by the end of the year.

With its presence in Nigeria, the solution is ready to be used by Nigerians to make fast and instant payments anywhere. As part of its efforts to establish a strong foothold in Nigeria, users will enjoy free money transfers on their transactions.

You can visit the Playstore for Android or Appstore for iOS to download the WayaMoney app to enjoy instant cross-border transactions to other African countries. See more at wayamoney.com.