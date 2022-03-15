On International Women’s Day, LinkedIn released its first-ever Top Voices list for Africa which highlights 10 thought leaders on the continent, sharing insightful content and helping shape conversations around topics that impact women, professionally and personally. Dr. Glory Edozien, the lead coach and consultant at Inspired by Glory Academy and President 9to5Chick media was unveiled on this list as a LinkedIn Voice (Africa) for 2022.

“Top Voices is a series of lists that have been editorially curated by the LinkedIn News team, with the goal of highlighting creators to follow who are covering the chosen segments and/or topics.” wrote LinkedIn in a statement on their platform.

Dr. Edozien, who was also recently named one of the top 50 women in Management in Africa and is also a judge at the Accenture Mainstreaming Awards, holds a PhD in Real Estate and Planning from the University of Reading (UK) and is a Certified Expert in Climate Change and Renewable Energy Finance.

Following 15 years of expertise working in the environmental management sector, first as an Urban Planning and Policy specialist in key UK establishments and then as an executive in an environmental management company in Nigeria, Dr. Edozien, founded the Inspired by Glory Academy in 2016 to help senior female executives build visibility and global thought leadership.

Her coaching and consulting clients span top companies in the Banking, Telecommunications, and FMCG sector, and her coaching clients continue to see a diversified range of impactful results such as being featured on CNN, clinching Non-Executive Director Opportunities, international consulting and speaking opportunities, and much more.

Glory is an alumna of the World Economic Forum Global Shapers and has been listed as one of Nigeria’s 100 Most Inspiring Women and in 2019 was named as a “Woman who Made Impact” by Guardian Nigeria. She was nominated for the 2020 “African LinkedIn Influencer” Award and the Pulse 2021 “LinkedIn Influencer” award. She has also been featured on notable media platforms across Africa.

According to Linkedin, Dr Edozien’s LinkedIn content features advice on how to attain higher visibility as a senior executive, through content creation and other personal branding techniques.

Other African women featured on the top 10 list include: Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of ICT, Innovation & Youth Affairs, Government of Kenya, Nadia Ahmed; Regional VP, Southern and East Africa, MTN, Yolanda Cuba; and Founder and CEO, Emerging Africa Group; Toyin F. Sanni. To know more and engage with Dr. Edozien, follow her on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/gloryedozien/