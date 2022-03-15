Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc), is set to continue its long-running showpiece event– The Food and Drink Festival. For the 5th Edition, this headlining event will hold from Saturday, April 30 to Monday, May 02, 2022, at the GTCentre, Plot 1 Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos.

The GTCO Food and drink festival brings together the biggest chefs and food lovers from ALL OVER the world in a celebration of all things delicious with family and friends. Over the years, the Food and Drink festival has hosted millions of people and featured enlightening and engaging masterclasses by world-renowned chefs and food business experts. This year, the free to attend three-day festival will feature cooking masterclasses of cuisines chosen from all around the world and over 140 free retail stalls showcasing everything from the best of Nigeria’s street food to bite-sized gourmet treats and fresh farm produce from the farmers’ market. The well-fitted play area is designed to add another layer of excitement for children and keep them meaningfully engaged.

Commenting on the 2022 GTCO Food and Drink Festival, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje, said; “Africa’s history and rich cultural heritage is beautifully reflected in its cuisines. The primary objective of the GTCO Food and Drink Festival is to showcase our diversity and industry as a people whilst delivering a sumptuous culinary experience to food enthusiasts across the continent. As our contribution to the development of local SMEs, we want to see our retail customers who also own small businesses thrive by giving them more opportunities to connect with consumers from around the world.”

He further added: “At GTCO Plc, we are committed to offering our customers and communities great experiences with every interaction and will continue to promote viable enterprises particularly in the food and fashion industries, given the massive capabilities and countless multiplier effects inherent in these critical industry segments.”

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc is a leading financial services company providing banking and non-banking services including Payments, Wealth Management, and Pension Fund Management, with a presence across eleven countries spanning West and East Africa as well as the United Kingdom. The Group operates a diversified, Proudly African franchise and is renowned for its innovative approach to customer service and stakeholder engagement which has endeared the brand to millions of people across Africa and beyond. Over the years, many customers have benefited from its unique loan products including the Food Industry Credit and Fashion Industry Credit designed specifically for businesses in the food and fashion industry.

The 2022 GTCO Food and Drink Festival promises to be an experience of a lifetime. If you have been keen to try all the local street food and would like to go on exhilarating culture-filled culinary adventures, this is your chance!

For more information on this event please visit, www.foodanddrink.gtcoplc.com.