Russian missiles have hit a military training facility in western Ukraine close to the Polish border killing many and leaving others injured.

The facility called Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security is situated 25 kilometers from the Polish border.

The facility was reported to have been regularly used by NATO before the invasion. It was used to host NATO military instructors prior to the invasion.

What happened

According to Russia’s defence ministry, a large amount of foreign weapons supplied by foreign nations were destroyed by the airstrike. They claimed to have killed about 180 foreign mercenaries.

Igor Konashenkov, the Ministry’s spokesperson said “As a result of the strike, up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large amount of foreign weapons were destroyed,”

He noted that high-precision, long-range weapons were used to strike Yavoriv.

On Saturday, Russia had threatened that convoys of western military supplies for Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets.

According to Reuters a local official said, the Airstrike killed 35 people and left 134 injured.

What you should know

The military facility hit by Russia, is one of Ukraine’s biggest facility and its largest in the western part of the country. It is a 360-square km (140-square mile) facility.

Poland is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State on Sunday condemned the attack. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote; “we condemn the Russian Federation’s missile attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, close to Ukraine’s border with Poland,” Blinken wrote on Twitter. “The brutality must stop.”

A warning by Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser threatened that an attack on NATO territory would trigger a full response by the alliance.

Britain also noted that the incident marked a “significant escalation” of the conflict.

In a televised video, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine.