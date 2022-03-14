The Lekki Concession Company has announced that the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge will resume operations on the 1st of April, 2022, adding that there would be a two-week toll-free holiday for motorists and commuters.

This was disclosed by the Lekki Concession Company Limited, LCC, on Monday in a statement viewed by Nairametrics.

Managing Director, LCCI, Yomi Omomuwasan says the company has the support of key stakeholders, including resident associations, community leaders, professional bodies, as well as the Lagos State Government.

What the LCCI is saying

The LCCI said in its statement, “About 18 months after tolling was suspended on the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge Toll Plaza, the Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC) has announced the recommencement of toll operations at the plaza.

“Tolling will commence on 1st April 2022, but commuters plying the corridor will not have to pay any toll for the first 2 weeks until 15th April 2022 as this period will be toll-free to all motorists plying the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.”

Omumowasan said LCC “introduced new technology and innovation to makes passages at the Toll Plaza seamless and faster”

He added that the devices would be used to synchronise with the upgraded tolling system and improve functionality.

What you should know

The Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge was shut down following violence in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest of 2020.

The Lekki Toll Gate was the epicentre of the #EndSARS protest, which witnessed the alleged shooting of innocent young Nigerians by officers of the Nigerian Army on the 20th of October 2020.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had said it is unavoidably and painfully clear that there were a number of casualties as a result of gunfire at the Lekki Toll Gate

Last year, Yomi Omomuwasan, Managing Director of the Lekki Concession Company stated that the company has no idea how much it makes per month from the controversial Lekki toll gate.