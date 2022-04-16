The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has disclosed that it had to postpone the toll collection at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

The company through it’s Managing Director, Yomi Omomuwasan, explained that the reopening of the toll plaza, which was due on April 17, 2022, has been shifted so as to engage more stakeholders.

According to him, the postponement was also to give residents more time to register for electronic toll devices.

What LCC is saying about the resumption

Omomuwasan said, “As a responsible organisation, we must take full cognizance of everyone within the axis. Therefore, we want to continue with the ongoing engagements with our stakeholders.

“The preparatory operations to resume tolling on the Bridge have been smooth so far, and we are grateful to all the key stakeholders for their cooperation.

“The planned commencement of toll collection has now been postponed, allowing more of our customers to register for the electronic toll devices to enable seamless passages at the toll plaza.”

In case you missed it

On March 31, 2022, Nairametrics reported that the Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association kicked against the resumption of tolling at the Lekki tollgate as planned by the LCC.

This was disclosed by a comedian and an #EndSARS activist, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Marcaroni via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to him, efforts made by the representatives of the Lagos State Government and LCC were abortive as the residents and stakeholders have said ‘No’ to the move.

Why residents say ‘No to Toll’

Mr Marcaroni said, “We are live at the LCC and StakeHolders Meeting. The Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association Chairman has announced the decision of all Residents which is NO TO TOLLING!!!!! “All of us present here have spoken! And not one resident is in support of tolling. The timing is wrong, The people are going through a lot of hardship at the moment! We hope the Lagos state government will do the right thing here and suspend the resumption of Tolling. Nooooo!”

Folarin Falana, a lawyer-turned music artist, better known as FalZ, also took to his Twitter condemning LCC’s movie for resumption.

He tweeted, “Back to back bombings on the Kaduna-Abuja rail. Numerous Nigerian lives needlessly wasted and ABSOLUTELY NOTHING has been uttered about it.

“Soldiers committed gruesome murders on innocent Nigerians on the night of October 20, 2020. The reports of the Judicial Panel set up by govt indicted the LCC. Despite being complicit in these gory crimes, LCC is brave enough to announce toll collection. What kind of madness?”