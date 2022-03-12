When it comes to insightful analysis on important economic issues, one needs to look no further than foremost Nigerian economist, Bismarck Rewane.

This is probably why he is a much sought-after guest on news channels whenever topical economic and financial issues are being discussed.

With over 40 years of experience in the financial services sector, it is no wonder that he has become a valid authority on related matters.

Educational background

Bismarck Rewane is the son of Alfred Rewane, a renowned economist as well. So, It can be rightly said that he walked in his father’s footsteps, career-wise.

He attended the University of Ibadan and graduated in 1972 with a B.Sc. degree in Economics. Over the years, Rewane has taken other professional training and courses on Competitive Strategy and Analysis, Managing Finance & Control, Money Market, etc.

Work and business career

His career journey started with Barclays Bank International Plc in the United Kingdom, in 1973. He underwent the Barclays Bank International Graduate Training Programme at West London University. Two years later, he joined Barclays Bank of Nigeria (which later metamorphosed to become Union Bank). Also in 1975, he became an Associate of The Institute of Bankers (England & Wales).

By 1976, he had moved on to the First National Bank of Chicago in the United States of America, where he served as a Deputy Manager in charge of credit. In 1981, he joined the now-defunct International Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited in 1981, where he held the position of General Manager until 1996. One of his most notable achievements there was setting up the money market and foreign currency trading capability in IMB in 1987. In 1986, he also worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria in designing and implementing the deregulated foreign currency auction market. He went on to hold many top positions in different financial institutions.

He started Financial Derivatives Company Limited in 1996 and still sits as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer to date.

Sitting on boards of top companies

Rewane has also sat on several boards, such as the board of Lion Bank of Nigeria Plc; Intercity Bank of Nigeria Limited; Navgas (a Vitol Group subsidiary); NLNG Prize Award Foundation; UNIC Insurance Plc, Nigeria; Economic Summit Group; UBA Custodian Limited; Virgin Nigeria Airways Limited; Fidelity Bank Plc; First City Monument Bank Plc; and Top Feeds Nigeria Limited.

He has delivered lectures and papers in professional and business gatherings, on issues like managing the foreign exchange market for economic growth; liability management in a deregulated economy; determination and management of interest rates and the significance of the yield curve.

An inspiration to younger people

It could be said that Bismarck Rewane is a source of inspiration to the younger generation of distinguished Nigerians. Ola Brown, the founder of Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company, once remarked that he was one of her reasons for studying economics.

In a LinkedIn post, where she wrote about him, she said, “There are four things that make him stand out. The passion he has for his craft: Macroeconomic policy in Nigeria/Africa & microeconomics. The generosity with which he shares it. His mind. The way he thinks critically about problems and is able to rise above the noise. And His communication skill. He is able to break down complex topics in a way that non-expert audiences can understand.”