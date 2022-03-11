In advancing its mission to improve quality of life in sub-Saharan Africa through the delivery of clean, reliable and affordable energy, Renewvia Energy, a leading global solar developer, has installed and connected five new communities in the Niger Delta to one of its solar-powered, rural electrification minigrids.

With these new installations, Renewvia Solar Nigeria Ltd. now serves over 10,000 individuals and businesses through thousands of metered connections in eight communities in the Niger Delta. The five new communities, Balep, Bendeghe-Afi, Ekong Anaku, Opu, and Emeroke are located in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States. Other communities already connected to a Renewvia mini-grid include Oloibiri and Akipelia in Bayelsa State and Obokwu Ozuzu in Rivers State, also in the Niger Delta region. Oloibiri is particularly interesting as it is the location where oil was first discovered in Nigeria, and yet had no reliable and affordable power until Renewvia’s minigrid enabled access to electricity.

The project is Renewvia’s execution of the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), sponsored by the Federal Government of Nigeria, through its Implementing Agency – Rural Electrification Agency (REA). NEP is designed to provide clean, safe and reliable electricity, spur economic growth through increased productivity and elevate the living condition of thousands of rural residents and enterprises in the Nigeria Delta communities.

Commenting on these latest installations, Renewvia’s Chief Executive Officer, Trey Jarrad, said, “As a leading renewable energy provider, Renewvia Energy is driven to constantly improve lives, contribute to building a more sustainable environment and advance social impact opportunities in places we operate. Thus, we are deliberate at helping individuals and small businesses thrive and impact their immediate community.

“We are optimistic that the installed solar hybrid system will continue to positively impact on safety and wellbeing, productivity, gender equality, health and enterprise across these communities.

“Our impact extends beyond providing access to cleaner, reliable, and affordable energy, but also in helping Nigeria actualise her global energy transition mandate of cutting carbon emissions towards net-zero by 2060 as declared at the recently concluded Climate Change Conference (COP 26).

Renewvia’s existing portfolio and growing project pipeline of mini-grids will serve over 350,000 individuals and small businesses in remote off-grid areas, offsetting 2800 tons of carbon and creating hundreds of constructions and full-time jobs by the year 2024.

About Renewvia Energy Corporation

Renewvia Energy Corporation is a top 500 Global Solar Developer headquartered in Atlanta, GA. It designs, installs, owns, and operates commercial and community solar power systems across three continents and provides a complete range of solar energy solutions including, turnkey solar installation, integrated financing, and solar consulting services. To learn more, visit: http://www.Renewvia.com.