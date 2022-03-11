The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic on Awolowo way between underbridge and Simbiat Abiola way from 12pm on Saturday, March 12, 2022, to 6am on Monday, March 14, 2022, for junction improvement works.

The partial closure of the road is to facilitate the delivery of the junction improvement works in record time while ensuring the safety of motorists.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner of Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, and can be seen on the state government’s website.

Diversion routes

Oladeinde assured that an adequate traffic management plan has been put in place for the period of the diversion.

The Commissioner said that motorists inbound Awolowo Way from the General Hospital, Ikeja or Airport Road will be diverted to Oba Akran through Ikeja Underbridge, or make a turn at Allen Junction to Ajao Road by Lagoon Hospital to link Adeniyi Jones and connect with Oba Akran to further their journey, adding that Aromire Avenue will also be open to motorists as an alternative.

He also stated that motorists inbound Ikeja Underbridge from Simbiat Abiola Way heading towards Adeniyi Jones and other areas in Ikeja will be diverted through Akinremi Street to link Oshifila Street and Abeokuta Street to access Oba Akran onto their desired destinations.

Oladeinde noted that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel will be on ground to control traffic and further appealed to residents and motorists in the area to cooperate with the government and its representatives so that work will be completed at the stipulated time.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has been on an infrastructure development drive with the reconstruction and rehabilitation of several roads and bridges.

Just barely a week ago, the state government announced the partial closure and diversion of traffic on Muritala Mohammed Way, Yaba, for a period of 8 days, in preparation for the First Phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit project (Oyingbo to Agbado).s://lagosstate.gov.ng/?p=53477″