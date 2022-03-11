The Russian Air Force has bombed a psychiatric hospital in the Kharkiv region near eastern Ukrainian town of Izyum on Friday.

According to Kyiv independence, the number of victims is yet unknown but many of the patients in the asylum had disabilities.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor, Oleh Synehubov said in a statement that 73 people were evacuated, however, 303 people were still inside at the time of the attack.

The Governor described the attack as “a war crime against civilians”. He also alleged that Russian forces are carrying out genocide in Ukraine.

In a report by Reuters, Ukraine’s State emergencies services later announced that All 30 staff and 330 patients were in a bomb shelter when the strike took place.

The emergency service said no none was hurt from the bombing.

Nairametrics had reported that Russia, in an airstrike, bombed a children and maternity hospital located in Mariupol, southern Ukraine leaving. Ukrainian officials said 17 persons were reported to have been injured.

What you should know

Russia promised to provide humanitarian corridors on a daily basis only to Russians to commence today by 10:00 am Moscow time (0700 GMT).

On Thursday the UK Government announced fresh sanctions which include full asset freeze and travel ban on seven of Russia’s wealthiest and most influential oligarchs.

Boris Johnson noted that were are no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s invasion. He said, “Today’s sanctions are the latest step in our ruthless pursuit of those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of Ukraine.