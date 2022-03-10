The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 16 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,363.98 points, to reflect a growth of 0.16% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.88%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N41.44 billion.

At the close of market on Thursday 10th March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.53 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as UACN led 21 gainers, and 20 Losers topped by ROYALEX at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,647.54 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

UACN up +9.84% to close at N10.05

RTBRISCOE up +9.84% to close at N0.67

OANDO up +8.83% to close at N5.30

PRESCO up +8.74% to close at N125

NEIMETH up +7.27% to close at N1.77

NGX Top ASI losers

ROYALEX down – 9.46% to close at N1.34

ABCTRANS down – 8.57% to close at N0.32

MAYBAKER down – 6.31% to close at N4.60

TRANSCORP down – 5.22% to close at N1.09

COURTVILLE down – 4.92% to close at N0.58

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

CUTIX – 31,794,056

ACCESS – 15,354,084

FCMB – 15,125,490

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N1,825,303,986.10

PRESCO – N428,938,577.00

ZENITH – N379,823,813.35

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 21 gainers surpassed 20 losers.