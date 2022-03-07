EFG Hermes Nigeria, Cordros Securities, and Rencap Securities led the list of top-performing stockbroking firms in February 2022, jointly trading in stocks worth N45.6 billion in the month under review.

This is contained in the broker performance report released by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) for the month of February 2022.

According to the report, the top 10 stockbroking firms traded in stocks valued at N101.62 billion in the review month, representing 55.08% of the total value of shares traded. However, this is 62.2% lower than the N268.86 billion recorded by the top firms in the previous month.

On the other hand, Cardinalstone, Morgan Capital, and Meristem Stockbrokers led the list in terms of volume of traded shares, as the top 10 firms brokered the sale of 5.7 billion units of shares in the month, accounting for 44.82% of the total traded shares.

Top stockbrokers by value

The top 10 performing stockbroking firms in February 2022 traded a sum of N101.62 billion worth of shares, representing 55.08% of the total value of shares traded in the month under review.

EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited led the list, having traded in stocks worth N20.37 billion which accounted for 11.04% of the entire value of shares traded at the exchange in the review month. This also represents a significant increase compared to N10.89 billion worth of shares brokered in the previous month.

traded in stocks worth N9.65 billion representing 5.23% of the entire value of shares traded at the exchange. Other stockbroking firms on the list include Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited with stocks traded worth N9.33 billion, Meristem Stockbrokers Limited (N8.84 billion), WSTC Securities Limited (N6.58 billion), APT Securities and Funds (N5.71 billion), and United Capital Securities Limited (N4.56 billion).

Top stockbrokers by volume

The top performing stockbrokers in February by volume, brokered the exchange of 5.7 billion units of shares, accounting for 44.82% of the total volume of shares traded in the stock market in the period under review.

Cardinal Stone Securities Limited topped the list with 1.09 billion unit of shares, which accounts for 8.59% of the total volume traded in February 2022.

accounted for 4.07% having recorded 518.32 million units of shares in trade volume to stand in the fifth position. Others on the list include United Capital Securities Limited (494.48 million), Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited (375.61 million), Cordros Securities Limited – BRD (363.09 million), FSL Securities Limited (331.09 million) and CSL Stockbrokers Limited (329.71 million).

What you need to know

The Nigerian stock market traded bullish in the review month as the All-Share Index appreciated by 2.57% to close at 49,394.53 points as of the end of February 2022.

The oil and gas sector recorded the biggest rally in the month as the NGX Oil/Gas Index recorded an increase of 11.92% to stand at 424.36 points compared to 379.17 points recorded as of the previous month.

Other sectors of the local market that recorded positive growth include NGX Premium Index (5.04%), NGX CG Index (4.28%), NGX-AFR Bank Value Index (4.27%), NGX Consumer Goods Index (4.17%), and NGX Pension Index ((4.01%).

Meanwhile, NGX 30 Index, NGX Banking Index, NGX Insurance Index, NGX 50, also printed positive returns with 3.84%, 3.21%, 2.33%, and 2.07% growth respectively.