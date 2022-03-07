Klasha, a cross-border technology company founded to make online consumer goods more accessible to customers across Africa, today announced a partnership with two leading e-commerce platforms: Squarespace and Weebly.

International retailers and merchants outside of Africa who use these e-commerce platforms can now accept payments online from customers across Africa in local African currencies. Multiple payment options are available, including: card payments, USSD, M-Pesa and mobile money. These partnerships aim to offer international merchants more flexibility in how they transact with their customers on the continent.

Weebly: Weebly by Square is an e-commerce solution that allows entrepreneurs to scale their businesses from concept through to launch and growth. Entrepreneurs can use Weebly to create websites that people love to visit and shop on, whether they’re establishing an online business from scratch or expanding an existing one.

Squarespace: Squarespace is a leading all-in-one website-building and e-commerce platform that enables millions of people to create a brand and transact with their consumers online in a beautiful and compelling way. It allows users to create and modify web pages using pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop features.

What this partnership means for international merchants

This partnership will provide international businesses using these platforms with the opportunity to accept more payment methods from Africa, giving their online buyers the freedom to utilise other payment methods in addition to traditional credit card alternatives.

The KlashaCheckout can be integrated as an additional payment provider at the checkout for businesses that currently have a Weebly or Squarespace website. Those without a website can create an instant website with no coding and accept payments through Klasha while providing customers in Africa with multiple payment alternatives.

Jess Anuna, Founder and CEO of Klasha, said: ‘Klasha has invested heavily in building this library of e-commerce integrations and plugins to allow more global merchants to access African consumers seamlessly. With the Squarespace and Weebly integrations, merchants outside of Africa can allow African consumers to pay online on their websites in African currencies without worrying about interchange fees, integrating multiple different payment methods or opening up multiple country-specific stores to reach consumers on the continent.’

Launched in Nigeria in May 2021, Klasha helps merchants worldwide to reach consumers in Africa and receive payments online in local African currencies. Over the past year, Klasha has experienced phenomenal growth, processing over 50,000 transactions across five African countries, solidifying its position as a leader in cross-border technology for Africa.

Klasha currently accepts payments from Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa.

For additional information or enquiries about Klasha, please contact press@klasha.com.