As the March 8, 2022 anniversary of the globally celebrated International Women’s Day draws near, TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa leading distributor of tech, lifestyle and cutting-edge solutions, has unveiled a strong cast of seasoned keynote speakers and world class panelists for a women empowerment session scheduled to hold on the same day.

Tagged The Herwakening, the much-anticipated event is set to take centre stage at the impressive Yudala Heights, located at 13, Idowu Martins, Victoria Island.

Consequently, a high-profile list of guest speakers and other resource persons has been drawn from top multinationals and other leading women-owned businesses to deliver key topics, while equally sharing from their rich experiences. Among the speakers lined up for the day are Ola Williams, Country Manager (Nigeria & Ghana), Microsoft; Teju Ajani, Managing Director, Nigeria, Apple Inc; Obis Ora, Founder, Wardrobe Merchant and Dr. Ebere Njoku, Founder, Wholesome Inspirations.

Panelists for the conference include Ayo Olojede, Group Head, Emerging Businesses, Access Bank; Uche Okaranwolu, Head, Business Bancassurance, Coronation Insurance; Chioma Chimere, Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa; Gozy Ijogun – MD Sales, TD Africa and Shade Oyebode – MD Operations, TD Africa.

The event will witness the attendance of budding female entrepreneurs as well as start-ups and Small & Medium business owners. Over 200 female participants are expected to attend physically while many more will participate in the empowerment session online. Interested participants are required to register to attend physically or online via the Registration Page: https://tdafrica.com/the-herwakening

Notably, TD Africa has built an annual tradition of empowering young girls and ladies through its partnership with other tech brands. The company recently flagged off The HERwakening, a leadership and empowerment initiative to support female entrepreneurs through quality trainings, mentorships, business advisory, as well as access to credit facilities, among others.

As highlighted on its website, TD Africa’s intervention is driven by global trends which indicate that more women are actively starting up and leading businesses, even as the company points to a visible increase in female participation in the male-dominated IT ecosystem. Nevertheless, TD Africa is convinced that immense untapped opportunities still abound.

Hosted in partnership with leading multinational technology corporation, Microsoft and foremost financial institution, Access Bank Plc, the highly anticipated conference promises to be a rewarding and impactful opportunity for participants as partnerships would be extended to at least 150 women-owned businesses immediately after the event.