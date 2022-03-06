The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced an increase in its capacity to supply bulk electricity to some parts of Lagos and its environs.

This follows an upgrade of its Egbin 330/132/33 Kilo Volt (kV) Transmission Substation in Lagos State, with the installation of a 60 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) 132/33KV power transformer.

According to NAN, the disclosure is contained in a statement signed by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in Abuja on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

What the TCN Spokesman is saying

Mbah said that the transformer which was installed by TCN in-house engineers was energised at 13:05pm on March 2.

She said, “With the new 60MVA power transformer, the substation capacity to supply bulk electricity to Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) has increased by 30MVA.

“This is because TCN has decommissioned an old 30MVA transformer within the substation, which will be serviced and moved to other areas within its network that have a history of minimal electricity demand.

“This substation capacity upgrade will ensure that more power is made available for IKEDC to take to its franchise areas within Ijede LCDA and Ikorodu Local Government area axis.’’

What you should know

In a related development, in February, the TCN, in a boost to power supply across the country announced that it had taken delivery of 15 new power transformers.

The power transformers which comprises of ten 60 MegaVolt Ampree (MVA) 132/33KV and five 150 MVA 330/132KV capacity transformers were expected to increase Nigeria’s electricity transmission capacity by 1,487 megawatts.

Also, the TCN, in a move to reduce system losses in the power sector, commenced the digitization of old transmission substations in its network with the aim of improving the automation system of old transmission substations and their connectivity with the proposed TCN’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.