Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has announced several directorate appointments to support the continuing strategic expansion of its businesses across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Ivie Imasogie-Adigun, Head, Group HR, Sahara Group, said the appointments reinforce Sahara’s commitment to equipping its “agile and ambidextrous” employees to grow into various leadership positions as arrowheads of Sahara’s existing and unfolding businesses across markets.

Imasogie-Adigun said the appointments which took effect on March 1, 2022, will give impetus to Sahara’s operations across the Power, Upstream, Midstream, Downstream and Infrastructure sectors.

“As we evolve as an innovative global business, we continue to enjoy the leverage of an exceptional human capital pool that makes Sahara a foremost energy conglomerate and sustainable business. We have always had the privilege of having Saharians who have served in various capacities step into leadership positions with attendant success stories all over the world,” she said.

According to Imasogie-Adigun, in a bid to strengthen the new direction of the Sahara Foundation – Sahara’s corporate responsibility vehicle – Sahara’s Board has approved the appointment of Pearl Uzokwe as Director, Sahara Foundation. Uzokwe who joined Sahara as Legal Manager, most recently functioned as its pioneer Director of Governance and Sustainability, where she championed Sahara Group’s energy transition efforts.

Sahara Foundation which has recorded over two million beneficiaries through several sustainable projects now focuses on enhancing access to energy and promoting sustainable environments. “Sahara Foundation is at the heart of who we are in terms of bringing benevolence to life and the Board is delighted to have Pearl lead the Foundation’s new strategic direction as Sahara deploys projects and collaborates with regional and global organizations to protect our environment and ensure access to energy, leaving no one behind,” she said.

Sahara’s Board appointed Ejiro Gray as Director, Governance and Sustainability. Gray, who previously led the Group’s Company Secretariat, joined Sahara as a Graduate Management Trainee in 2007 and has driven various projects and strategies in the Legal and Corporate Governance departments. “Ejiro stands out as an alumnus of Sahara’s widely respected Graduate Trainee program. The Board is looking forward to Sahara’s continuing market and thought leadership with sustainability and governance under Ejiro’s watch,” Imasogie-Adigun said.

She said the Board also appointed Foluso Sobanjo, currently Managing Director of Asharami Synergy – Sahara Group’s Nigeria Downstream business, as Head, Africa Downstream. Foluso will steer Sahara’s Downstream business across the African continent with current operations in Nigeria, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Senegal, Guinea, Cameroun, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. He joined Sahara as an Account Officer in 2005 and has moved across various entities and locations, including Accra and Geneva, taking on senior roles over the years. “Sahara’s innovative fueling solutions continues to power the aspirations of individuals and businesses, especially in Africa and Foluso’s downstream experience will most certainly transform our business in this sector,” she added.