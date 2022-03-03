The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 14 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,296.07 points, to reflect a decline of 0.14% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.72%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N34.88 billion.

At the close of market on Thursday 3rd March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.49 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as ABCTRANS led 12 gainers, and 34 losers topped by RTBRISCOE at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,579.63 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

ABCTRANS up +9.38% to close at N0.35

LASACO up +7.62% to close at N1.13

JAIZBANK up +5.71% to close at N0.74

AFRIPRUD up +3.85% to close at N6.75

LINKASS up +3.85% to close at N0.54

NGX Top ASI losers

RTBRISCOE down – 10.00% to close at N0.63

CAP down – 10.00% to close at N17.55

NGXGROUP down – 9.96% to close at N20.80

REDSTAREX down – 9.78% to close at N3.32

ROYALEX down – 9.70% to close at N1.49

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 28,222,915

MTNN – 22,735,415

NGXGROUP – 22,129,394

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N4,653,466,907.60

NGXGROUP – N463,075,810.60

ZENITH – N316,652,225.90

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 12 gainers were surpassed by 34 losers.