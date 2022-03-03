Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited (GMB), one of Nigeria’s bespoke financial solution providers, has officially signed a partnership agreement with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) to further encourage and promote both local and foreign investment initiatives in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Bayo Rotimi, the Managing Director of Greenwich Merchant Bank, via a statement issued by the financial institution.

According to him, with GMB’s commitment to continuously help structure and raise long term capital for diverse investments in Nigeria, its partnership with NIPC aims to execute several initiatives to position Nigeria as the preferred investment destination of choice in Africa.

What GMB is saying about the partnership

Rotimi stated that he was excited about fostering and building an ecosystem for investment collaborations to thrive in Nigeria.

He started, “As a financial solution provider, Greenwich Merchant Bank understands the importance of strategic alliances, especially the ones that cater to improve our socio-economic development in the country. We are very excited and optimistic about this partnership as we both intend to cover significant activities that will focus on our core services and offerings to both domestic and foreign investors.

“If you look into our history, you will see that we started as an investment banking firm and what the investment bank does is to provide bespoke financial advisory financial services. So, we are almost like your in-house strategy consultant to say, this is the most efficient way to grow your business; or if your business has reached maturity, you need to diversify into other areas.

“As an institution, we are saying that we will go beyond just lending you money. We have an investment banking team, we have an asset management team, we have research capability, we have studied and understudied your industry.”

He also expressed the bank’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian economy, particularly in the area of infrastructure development and economic diversification through its bespoke financial solutions.

To provide holistic financial services to its diverse clientele, he said Greenwich transitioned from a pure-play investment banking firm to a merchant bank duly licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in October 2020.

He said, “Given the inadequacy of consistent, long-term and sustainable financing in Nigeria, a merchant bank must provide customised financing solutions for infrastructure projects, business expansion, and diversification. This is our core area of focus as Greenwich Merchant Bank.”

According to the Executive Director, Benson Ogundeji, efficiency is one of the core values of the bank and that is why it is deliberately driven digitally.

“We remain agile and respond to the needs of the market and we put ourselves at that top edge of the market where we can compete effectively, not only in the knowledge of the products we sell but also in pricing,” he said.