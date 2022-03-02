The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that the construction of the Badagry deep sea port would commence in June 2022, as soon as the project is ratified in April by the Federal Government.

The pronouncement by the governor followed the outcry of the host communities over alleged neglect and delay of the Badagry Deep Seaport project, which was conceived about 10 years ago.

The assurance was given by Governor Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, during a stakeholders meeting and community engagement on Badagry Deep Seaport Project held at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Auditorium in Topo, Badagry.

Sanwo-Olu assured the people of Badagry that his administration is determined to push development to Badagry axis of Lagos State, as well as reiterated the government’s readiness to compensate residents for economic losses on buildings, ancestral lands, farms and sites as a result of the deep seaport.

What the Lagos State Governor is saying about the deep seaport project

Sanwo-Olu in his statement said;

“We need to go to Abuja to get a re-ratification because it is NPA that owns the license for port. So, we need to get ratification from Abuja. That process has started and we are praying that before the end of April, we will get that ratification.

“Once we get that ratification, by the grace of God we will plan to see if we can start something by June. Once we get that ratification, two months, we must activate something. We want to start the project as soon as possible. We want to deliberately push development to this axis.

“The Badagry Deep Sea Port Project is not just one project; it is a multi-level opportunity for progress for all the people of this State in view of the volume of trade and quantum of investment opportunities that would spring up in the area when the project commences, and when it is completed and operational. Very importantly, employment and capacity building for the teeming youth and women in the affected communities will be prioritised.

“About 10 years ago during the administration of one of my predecessors, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, this Sea Port Project, which is the reason we have organised today’s community engagement, was conceived as a flagship project that when fully operational, would not only boost the fortunes of the people of Badagry, but, also transform the entire economy of our State and that of the entire West African sub-region.

“As you are all aware, when completed, this deep sea port will be the second in the State after the one in Lekki, which is projected to be commissioned this year. It is expected that with these two deep sea ports, we will experience significant relief from the difficult challenges being experienced in the Apapa axis as a result of the activities at Tin Can port which has been overstretched beyond its installed capacity.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also congratulated the Management of Badagry Port Development Limited and the host communities for being collaborators and joint beneficiaries of the laudable project which would positively impact lives and businesses, create wealth and improve standards of living in the Badagry division of Lagos State.

Speaking earlier at the occasion, the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperative, Mrs. Lola Akande, said the State Government hopes to chart a way forward in ensuring smooth and cordial relationship between investors, Badagry Deep Sea Port Limited and members of the host communities.

This is to safeguarding easy access of the investor to the Project Land Area, whilst assuring our host communities, who are the ancestral land-owners of adequate protection of their various concerns and interests by the State Government.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Badagry Sea Port Limited, Mr. Didi Ndiomu in his remarks said the Badagry Deep Seaport project will be developed in 4 phases under a public private partnership arrangement that includes the supporting roles of both Lagos State Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Nigerian Ports Authority, as well as other relevant Government Agencies.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government in partnership with the Federal Government and private sector has embarked on development of other seaports in order to reduce the pressure on already congested Apapa port, with its negative impact on the ease of doing business and the economic as a whole.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), had in a clarification, said that the Lekki deep seaport, is 81.14% completed, with the completion date slated for September 2022, and operations expected to commence in December 2022.

The Lekki deep seaport project is a 45 years concession by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) awarded on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model