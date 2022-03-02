Africa Prudential Plc has announced a dividend payment of N0.50 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended December 2021.

The dividend is subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval by shareholders, with a qualification date of March 11th, 2022.

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N1.00 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, March 11th 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

Africa Prudential Plc has 2,000,000,000 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N13 billion as at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on 1st of March, 2022 at N7.00 per share and closed at N6.50 per share.

What you should know

Africa Prudential Plc had released its Full Year 2021 financial results earlier, for the period ended 31 December, 2021.

Gross earnings appreciated by 0.37% from N3.51 billion to N3.52 billion in the current period.

However, profit after tax declined by 2.17% from N1.45 billion corresponding period of 2020 to N1.41 billion in the current period, just as earnings per share was recorded as 71kobo against 72kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have improved by 2.36% from N6.35 at the beginning of the year to N6.50 as at the time of writing this report.