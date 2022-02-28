Zenith Bank Plc has announced a final dividend of N2.80 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended December 2021.

This takes the total dividend to N3.10 kobo, made up of the interim dividend of N0.30 per share which was paid on the 20th of September 2021, and a final dividend of N2.80 per ordinary share, yet to be approved by shareholders of the company.

The dividend is subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval by shareholders, with a qualification date of March 25th, 2022.

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N87.91 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, March 25th 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated their Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Veritas Registrars Limited and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

Zenith Bank Plc has 31,396,493,786 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N850.84 billion as at the time of filing this report. The bank’s shares opened trading on 28th of February, 2022 at N26.95 per share and closed at N27.10 per share.

What you should know

Zenith Bank Plc had earlier released its Full Year 2021 financial results for the period ended 31 December, 2021.

Interest Income appreciated by 7.05% from N420.81 billion to N427.60 billion in the current period.

In the same vein, profit after tax of N244.56 billion, from N230.57 billion in the corresponding period of 2020, reflecting a 6.07% increase Y-o-Y, just as Earnings per share was recorded as N7.78 against N7.34 recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have improved by 7.75% from N25.15 at the beginning of the year to N27.10 as at the time of writing this report.