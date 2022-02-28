In a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Seplat Energy Plc has announced the payment of final dividend of $0.025 kobo per ordinary share to its shareholders.

The payment is subject to approval by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the 18th of May, 2022.

In essence, the total dividend is made up of the interim dividend of $0.025 per share which was paid on the 9th of December 2021, and a final dividend of $0.025 per ordinary share, yet to be approved by shareholders of the company.

The final dividend will be paid on or around the 25th of May, 2022, to qualifying shareholders whose names appear on the Company’s Register of Members at the close of business on the 9th of March, 2022.

Shareholders are to note that the Register will be closed on Friday, 6th of May 2022 to Wednesday to enable the company’s registrar to prepare for payment of the final dividend.

The company’s registrar is DataMax Registrars Limited and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website. However, holders of shares through depositary interests on the LSE, are to provide their account details to the Company’s UK depositary, Computershare.

In addition, shareholders who have dividend currency options are advised to make the election to the registrar by May 18th, 2022 and failure to do so will result in the dividend being paid in the default currency.

Shareholders with Nigerian Certificate for Capital Importation (CCI) will be paid in Dollars as default currency while those without will be paid their dividends in Naira. Shareholders holding their shares through depository interests on the LSE will be paid their dividend in US dollars as the default currency.

Furthermore, the exchange rate for the Naira or Pounds Sterling amounts payable will be determined by reference to the relevant exchange rates applicable to the US dollar on 29th April 2022 and will be communicated by the Company on 5th May 2022.