The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examination will now hold on April 9, and no longer on April 16 as earlier scheduled.

This disclosure is contained in JAMB’s Weekly Bulletin from the Office of the Registrar on Monday in Abuja, as can be seen on the board’s website.

The board made this known in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar on Monday in Abuja.

JAMB in the bulletin, said that the change was due to the realisation that April 16, earlier scheduled, was an Easter Saturday; a holy Saturday, celebrated by Christians to mark the end of the Lent period before Easter Sunday.

The board recalled that it was to commence the registration exercise for the 2022.2023 UTME/DE on Saturday, February 12, but later had to postpone it to February 19.

It noted that the one-week extension had similar effect on the date of the Mock UTME which also had to be rescheduled.

JAMB, who said they will continue to act in the best interest of Nigerians, urged all candidates who registered and would want to sit for the mock exercise to note the change of date and be prepared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 registration commenced on Saturday, Feb.19 and is expected to end on March 26.

The UTME however has been scheduled by JAMB to hold from May 6 to May 16.

In a similar development, JAMB said that it had made significant progress in the ongoing registration of candidates for the 2022 exercise.

According to the board, it has successfully registered over 236,000 candidates on Feb. 26, eight days after the commencement of the registration on Feb.19.

The board, while comparing the statistics with its 2021 exercise, said that it registered only 102,221 candidates within same period of eight days in the 2021 exercise.

JAMB attributed the improvement to its partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), while adding that the seamless process had yielded the desired results.

What you should know

Recall that earlier in January 2022, JAMB initially announced a timetable for its activities with the registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Direct Entry (DE) examinations expected to commence on February 12, 2022, and end in March 2022.

Also, in a related development, the examination body said that it had concluded plans to adopt additional USSD code to be used by examination candidates besides the 55019 code that has been in operation since 2018 for registration and other essential services offered by the board.

This is seen as part of the measures by the examination body for a hitch-free 2022 UTME/DE and to ensure that there is no congestion during the registration exercise when a lot of candidates would be sending their requests through 55019 for registration and examination.