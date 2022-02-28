All over the world, the buzz around Artificial Intelligence keeps accelerating as the end goal is to simplify conversations and processes. Having pioneered the technology in Nigeria and Africa 4 years ago, Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has steadily won the hearts of its customers with its artificial intelligence chat bot, LEO. The bank’s AI has proven to be the most formidable artificial intelligence chat bot till date; serving an ever-increasing clientele who now have less transaction hassles to worry about.

LEO the Virtual Banker

With the tagline “I am LEO an artificial intelligence personality bringing banking through a simple conversation”, the Pan-African Bank’s virtual banker has proven to be a chat buddy who is always available 24/7 and is an repository of knowledge, especially when it comes to helping with banking services.

The bot can amongst other things open an account, make transfers, buy airtime for yourself and others, check your account balance, send bank statements to embassies, freeze accounts, help with travel notifications, stop cheques, get your mini statement and make inquiries.

Summarily, the AI Chat Bot’s goal is to make banking services less boring by making transactions simple, easy and fast just by having a conversation;

Anniversary Offerings

Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa has said that it has concluded plans to commemorate the fourth year anniversary of its flagship artificial intelligence Chabot, with new offerings set to further change the face of digital banking in Nigeria.

“Birthed January 11, 2018, with a firm resolve to prioritise its customers as well as put the bank at the heart of disruptive technologies that will transform the experience of esteemed customers, UBA did the unthinkable by getting 3 million users hooked in less than three years of its inception.”

Leo, which the bank stressed, has proven to be the most formidable artificial intelligence chat bot till date; serving an ever-increasing customer base who now have less transaction hassles to worry about, is currently available on Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat

To further extend its reach, UBA has concluded plans to commence Leo services on Instagram and Google Business, terrains none of its peers can lay claim to.

Changing the Face of Banking

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, affirmed that UBA customers indeed agree that Leo is one of the bank’s biggest investments in cutting-edge technology and has been steadily changing the face of banking in the continent.

“Three years later, and with over almost 4 million customers and counting, UBA’s Leo, has without a doubt, remained the smartest Banking Chatbot in Nigeria because of its speed and quick learning intelligence and has continued to evolve with plenty to offer its teeming customers”.

“While other financial institutions are still trying to find their feet as regards Artificial Intelligence, we can proudly say that our Leo has become a massive success as it continues to consolidate on its successes and accolades winning several awards in a short while of its existence, “he added.

Uzoka continued: “In just four years, Leo’s landmark achievements have been indeed overwhelming, covering 20 African countries as well as garnering over 10 prestigious awards globally, a feat that is exceptional by every standard, I must say we are proud of Leo’s intimidating achievements which is largely unbeatable”.

“With this in mind, we have ensured that, Leo continues to enjoy periodic and systematic upgrade with special emphasis on enhanced advancements and specialised unique features where necessary”.

“UBA’s vision has always been and will remain to be a dominating force in Africa’s digital banking space. Our resolve is to provide unparalleled experience across all channels.

“We are a technology-driven institution with vast knowledge in the business that we do and Leo, being a tested, dependable and intelligent personality, did well to replicate on WhatsApp the success it recorded on the Facebook Messenger platform where it started its journey and later on the IOS (iPhone Operating System) platform.

“It is a solution that is from the customer’s standpoint, easy to use by anyone regardless of demography. Leo is always ready and waiting to help with any form of banking service,” Uzoka said.

Uzoka further explained that Leo is already present in 20 African countries and in three languages and has a number of rich and robust features bound to mesmerise existing and potential customers with services that are extremely fast and secure as all transactions and enquiries are encrypted, end-to-end.

“Leo has the ability to do a wide range of things, including funds transfer, call card top-up, checking of account balance, retrieval of bank statements, instant account openings for new customers, statement to embassy/other banks/microfinance, purchase of airtime/ data, paying of bills (LCC, PHCN, Cable TV), effectively helping with savings and spend limit.

“The AI chatbot also boosts of remarkable innovative features that allows customers make banking Services – Request/stop/confirm Cheques, Block card, Log & track complaints, ATM/Branch Locator, Freeze accounts, and check weather etc.

“Other features include Customer Care complaint resolution, linking of new account, flight Payment, linking and Funding of Prepaid Card, Travel Notification, Wakanow services and Dubai Visa service,” he explained.

The GMD also pointed out that, customers who have engaged with Leo are more than delighted about their experience and credit it for automatically extracting account details without hassles, adding that “testimonies abound about how it is generally easier to use Leo compared to its counterparts.

“For example, Leo automatically detects account numbers via a customer’s WhatsApp mobile number and goes ahead to seamlessly help customers check their account balance as well as top-up airtime”.