Amidst reports that Chelsea Football Club is up for sale, Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has released an official statement declaring that he has handed over the ‘stewardship and care’ of Chelsea Football Club to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation.

However, the Russian billionaire still remains the owner of the London football club, but his long term future at the club is clouded with doubts amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and whether he will be included in the UK’s sanction list or not.

The statement reads: “During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

“I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values.” He added

“That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently, they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans.”

Who are the Chelsea Foundation trustees?

Bruce Buck, Chelsea chair.

John Devine, partner at sports-legal firm Muckle LLP.

Emma Hayes, Chelsea Women manager.

Piara Power, chair of anti-discrimination network FARE.

Paul Ramos, Chelsea finance director.

Sir Hugh Robertson, former Sports Minister.

What they are saying

Following Roman Abramovich’s statement made on Saturday, Chelsea Football Club made an official statement today in sympathy with the people living in Ukraine.

The statement reads: “The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.”

The Russian billionaire has supplied Chelsea Football Club with over £1billion worth of funding since becoming owner in 2003 and they have won 18 trophies including two Champions League trophy. The decision is understood to be an attempt to distance the club from the controversy surrounding him.

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has expressed his concerns over the current situation and admitted he understands the criticism directed towards the club. He said via a press conference ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool today where they have a chance of adding another trophy to their cabinet.

“We shouldn’t pretend this is not an issue. The situation for everyone here is horrible. Nobody expected this, it’s pretty unreal. It’s clouding our minds and our excitement towards the final. It brings huge uncertainty, much more to all people in the moment more involved than us. We send our best wishes and regards to them, obviously.

“I’d love to take my right not to comment on it until there is a decision made. It’s distracting us, it’s worrying us, to a certain degree I can understand it, I can understand the critical opinions towards the club and us who represent it. We cannot fully free ourselves from it.”