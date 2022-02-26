Since its launch, crypto asset portfolio investment and management company, Cryptolife Capital, the first digital asset/crypto hedge fund in Africa, has kept with its mission of helping investors trade and manage their portfolio while they enjoy profits, capital protection and financial freedom. It uses robust strategies that protect investors against price movements through its investment in a diversified mix of crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other innovative digital assets, the platform has helped individuals and institutions gain passive income and build long-term wealth through the crypto market..

Cryptolife Capital, over the years, has proven to be one of the best performing hedge funds in Africa, through its different investment portfolios and products such as Crypto Hybrid Fund which is currently opened for the second round of investments and the DeFi Fund. Other funds that will soon be launched by the investment company include Crypto Family Fund, Crypto Family Index Fund, Crypto Fixed Income fund and Blue Chip NFT Collection Index Fund.

As of the end of 2021, the company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) was at $3 million and its lowest performing fund yielded an average return of 56% per annum. Also, its DeFi Fund, Crypto Hybrid Fund and other investment products paid out a total of over $1.5 million to investors in 2021. Cryptolife Capital’s performance validates the fact that crypto is out to revolutionize finance, and kick out the defective traditional financial systems that impoverished people.

For instance, as of 2021, traditional financial institutions pay 1.25% in interest on savings deposit accounts per annum, whilst inflation rate as of 2021 was 15.63%. This means an account holder with a traditional financial institution gets an additional $12,500 on every 1 Million USD kept in the bank for a period of one year, this means, the more money a person keeps in the bank, the poorer he becomes by the day due to the continuous galloping inflation. Also, this same traditional financial institution that pays 1.25% as ROI per annum on every 1 Million saved with it, charges its customer between 15 to 18% per annum, when you take a loan from it for your business.

Cryptocurrency as an asset class has been embraced all over the world, by governments and financial institutions alike. These institutions are now open to embracing the crypto disruption. In 2021, several traditional hedge funds on Wall Street reported plans to expose their investors to the digital asset boom. A report showed that 31% of hedge funds plan to add crypto to their portfolios within two years. 13% of private equity firms and 24% of investors in alternative funds also expressed a similar sentiment over the same time period. Another survey reported that 100 chief financial officers of hedge fund companies forecasted that in the next five years, 7.2% of their portfolios will be held in crypto.

However, while these traditional institutions are still making projections, the portfolios of disruptive companies such as Microstrategy, Tesla, Square, and Coinbase are largely crypto-based. And Cryptolife Capital is changing the game in Africa.

In four years, Cryptolife Capital has performed excellently, growing from being a $10,000 hedge fund company in 2017 to one managing over $3 million in AUM. The company’s reputation currently spans beyond Africa as even Africans in the diaspora are part of the Crypto Hybrid Fund.

The Crypto Hybrid Fund is a dynamic fund with no guaranteed or fixed monthly return. The fund is designed to last for 12 months, with the option to take some profit after 6 months. The minimum investment requirement is $5000.

Cryptolife Capital is expected to launch the Crypto Family Index Fund soon. This will be a closed-ended fund set up for family members. The fund will be carefully invested in a variety of digital assets e.g. DeFi, Metaverse, NFTs, etc. for the benefit of family members. The fund is suggested for wealthy families, investment club members and other partners looking to keep wealth together and invest in a range of asset classes on a collective basis. It will allow assets to be consolidated, providing a clearer view of the collective pool of wealth. Investors can invest a minimum of between $10,000 – $20,000. The ROI on this fund will not be fixed but varies depending on the market condition over the period of investment.

By managing over $3 million worth of crypto assets, Cryptolife Capital has proven to be one of the best crypto asset managers in Africa. The company keeps opening up investment opportunities to more investors who want to play in the crypto space. Cryptolife Capital is anchored on Capital Protection, Monthly Reporting, NO MONTHLY RETURNS, trained and Vetted Traders, Dynamic Investment Plans, Time tested Investment Strategies and Top-Notch customer support. For more information visit www.cryptolifecapital.com