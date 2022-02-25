A major determinant for many investors when entering the investment space, especially for those considering the equities market, is how often the company in question pays dividends and if it pays its shareholders any returns at all.

Out of the 21 consumer goods companies on The Exchange, we have listed in this article, 8 FMCGs that have not paid out dividends since 2015.

It is worthy to note that not paying dividends does not mean that a company is not good enough to invest in, however, it depends on the company’s dividend policies. Some companies would rather reinvest their profit into the business to drive expansion and development, while others have made back-to-back losses and hence, do not have the capacity to pay any returns to shareholders.

The consumer goods companies that have not paid dividends since 2015 are:

FTN Cocoa

FTN Cocoa plc is an agro-allied company, engaged in the processing of Cocoa Beans and Palm Kernel into Cocoa Cake, Liquor, Butter, Powder, Palm Kernel Oil and Palm Kernel cake. The Company also exports cocoa cake, liquor and butter to local manufacturing companies.

FTN Cocoa Plc last declared dividend in 2010, paying its shareholders N0.08 kobo per share and has since not declared any other dividends. The company has consistently posted net losses since 2012.

The company’s share price last traded at N0.36 per share.

Tantalizer

Tantalizer is a fast-food company engaged in the business of quick-service restaurant and outdoor catering services.

The company last declared dividends in 2012, paying N0.02 to its shareholders and has not proposed any returns following 2012.

Tantalizer Plc has reported losses from 2013 to 2020, except in 2017 and 2018. The company’s shares last traded at N0.20 per share.

Champion Breweries

Champion Breweries is a company engaged in brewing, and its principal activity is to carry on the business of brewing and marketing of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Nigeria, as well as provide contract brewing and packaging services to Nigerian Breweries Plc.

The company last paid dividends in 1986, as shareholders received N0.016 per share.

Champion Breweries Plc currently trades at N2.24 per share.

International Breweries

International Breweries Plc is also engaged in the brewing, packaging and marketing of beer, alcoholic flavored/non-alcoholic beverages and soft drinks, operating through Nigeria segment.

International Breweries Plc last paid N0.25 kobo to its shareholders in 2015 and has since not declared any dividends.

The company’s shares currently trade at N5.50 per share.

Ellah Lakes

Ellah Lakes Plc is a fish farming Company and involve in agricultural business in Nigeria. The company produces and distributes fish farming and allied products.

The company’s dividend history from the time of listing is unavailable, however, a further look at its financial statements since 2015 suggests the company did not have the capacity to declare dividends, after declaring consistent net losses.

Ellah lakes last traded at N3.83 per share.

Livestock Feeds

Livestock Feeds Plc is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of animal feeds and concentrates, operating through four segments: Aba, Ikeja, Benin and Northern operations. The Company offers finished feeds.

The company last paid N0.10 kobo to shareholders in 2015 as dividends. No dividend has been paid to shareholders since that year, despite posting profits in 2016, 2019, and 2020.

Livestock Feeds Plc last traded at N2.00 per share.

Union Dicon Salt Plc

Union Dicon Salt Plc is a Nigeria-based company engaged in the processing of crude salt. The Company is involved in the sales of packaged water in sachets and plastic bottles. Witt & Busch Limited is the subsidiary of the Company.

The salt processing company last paid out dividends in 2001 with N0.50 given to shareholders at the time.

Since 2015, the company has only recorded profit in 2016 and 2020 while other years ended in losses.

Union Dicon Plc last traded at N9.90 per share.

Golden Guinea Breweries Plc

Golden Guinea Breweries Plc is a Nigeria-based company active in the brewing industry. It is primarily engaged in the brewing, bottling and marketing of beer, stout and malt drinks.

The company last paid dividends to shareholders in 1997, a total dividend of N0.25. The company’s shares last traded at N0.81 per share.