TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading distributor of tech, lifestyle and cutting-edge solutions is set to host over 200 female entrepreneurs on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 (International Women’s Day) as part of a project tagged The Herwakening, an initiative aimed at empowering female entrepreneurs.

The session holds by 11am at the imposing Yudala Heights located at 13 Idowu Martins, Victoria Island.

Among the participants expected to attend both physically and online are budding female entrepreneurs, as well as start-ups and small and medium business owners. Interested participants are required to register to attend physically or online via the Registration Page: https://tdafrica.com/the-herwakening

Notably, TD Africa has built an annual tradition of empowering young girls and ladies through its partnership with other tech brands. Consequently, in its preparation for this year’s International Women’s Day, the company has flagged off The HERwakening, a leadership and empowerment initiative to support female entrepreneurs through quality trainings, mentorships, business advisory and access to credit facilities, among others.

Furthermore, seasoned guest speakers and other resource persons have been drawn from top multinationals to deliver key topics and share from their rich experiences.

As highlighted on its website, TD Africa’s intervention is driven by global trends which indicate that more women are actively starting up and leading businesses, even as the company points to a visible increase in female participation in the male-dominated IT ecosystem. Nevertheless, TD Africa is convinced that immense untapped opportunities still abound.

Hosted in partnership with leading multinational technology corporation, Microsoft and foremost financial institution, Access Bank Plc, the highly anticipated conference promises to be a rewarding and impactful opportunity for participants as partnerships would be extended to at least 150 women-owned businesses immediately after the event.