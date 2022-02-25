The Lagos State Government has announced diversion plans due to the partial closure of Eko Bridge, for rehabilitation works, throughout the duration of the project, with effect from Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The diversion on that route follows the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the commencement of comprehensive repair works on Eko Bridge (Alaka-Apongbon) for a period of 6 months.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, in which he said that the diversion point is on the Apongbon bound lane of the bridge, with articulated and heavy-duty trucks being barred from using the route due to the nature of the repair works.

Oladeinde in the statement noted that these trucks will be diverted to Costain Roundabout to access their desired destinations, while smaller vehicles inbound Apongbon from Alaka can still utilise the bridge during the course of the repair works.

He stated further that traffic guides will be mounted along the affected routes to help motorists navigate the axis during the construction, noting that the State Traffic Management Authority will be on ground to coordinate movement.

The commissioner praised Lagosians for their continued understanding and patience amidst various ongoing road projects within the State, as well as assured that the end result will be beneficial to all stakeholders.

What you should know

Eko bridge has undergone some level of rehabilitation by the federal government in recent times. The bridge was reopened ahead of time in August 2021 after it had been closed for a 10-week rehabilitation works.