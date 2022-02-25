Voyance, a platform that helps businesses build AI infrastructure and models for data predictions, has raised $500,000 pre-seed funding to improve data unification in Africa.

According to the company, on its social media page, the new funding will be used to build Databrick and Datarobot to help businesses stay ahead of competitors.

In lieu of this, the startup is launching its two products; Manhattan DB and Sigma to enhance data accessibility for unification of data engineering, machine learning and business processes.

The funding round saw individual investors including Fola Olatunji-David, the founding partner of Kickoff Africa, Chidinma Iwueke, a principal at QED Investors, Seni Sulyman, the founder of Black Ops, and Nelly Chatue-Diop, the co-founder and CEO of Ejara participate.

Other investors such as Zedcrest Capital, HoaQ club and Assembly Investors also participated.

Ovo Emorhokpor, General Partner at Beta Ventures, said that the use of data is becoming increasingly important today. According to him, Voyance is building critical infrastructure to enable small and large businesses to turn their raw data into advanced analytics and design machine learning models to make insightful business predictions.

He also hinted that the platform’s product combines the duality of technical sophistication and consumer-grade experience.

What you should know

Voyance was launched in 2019 by Ebot Tabi to build innovative solutions that help companies extract value from their data and also to help B2B businesses become data-driven.