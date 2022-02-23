United Capital Plc (UCAP) has proposed an interim dividend of N1.50 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the full year ended December 2021.

The proposed dividend is subject to appropriate withholding tax, with a qualification date of March 8, 2022.

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N9.00 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated their Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Africa Prudential Plc and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

United Capital Plc has 6,000,000,000 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N81.00 billion as at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on 22nd of February, 2022 at N13.20 per share and closed at N13.50 per share.

What you should know

United Capital Plc had earlier released its Full Year 2021 financial results for the period ended 31 December, 2021.

Total Revenue for the period appreciated by 40.32% from N12.87 billion in 2020, to N18.07 billion. The group recorded Other income growth of almost 300%, on the back of Exchange gains during the period.

In the same vein, profit after tax grew by 44.14% to N11.26 billion, just as Earnings per share was recorded as N1.88 against N1.30 recorded in the corresponding period of 2020

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have improved by 36.50% from N9.90 at the beginning of the year to N13.50 as at the time of writing this report.