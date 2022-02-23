Established a little over a decade ago, Firmus Advisory Limited, is an international consulting and advisory firm, providing a one-stop-shop for Business Regulatory Compliance, Market Research and Trade Development services. Firmus Advisory is headquartered in Accra, Ghana and proudly announces its presence in the renowned country Nigeria.

Overview of services

Firmus Advisory provides Business Regulatory Compliance services by facilitating business registration, Visa on Arrival, Temporary Work Permit (TWP) and Subject To Regularization (STR) from Immigration, product registrations with NAFDA and certifications to kick-start business operations of all kinds.

Our comprehensive range of Market Research services including market and sector insights as well as customer satisfaction studies are also provided by the firm. This involves employing a full set of market research tools (depending on a business’ particular need), and unearthing insights that will help understand a business situation to make insightful and profitable decisions.

The Trade Development services of Firmus Advisory offers a platform for companies (both foreign and local) to locate potential business partners in the same line of business. The firm’s partner search services are designed to make it easy to find a best business fit.

Our clients include Plentywaka (Treepz), SportyBet, 22Bet, Msport, HONDA, ABSA Bank Ghana, FBN Bank and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), to name a few.

For a market we have always been bullish about, we are excited to set up a home in Nigeria as we aim at partnering with a multitude of entrepreneurs and professionals, with the knowledge that customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do!

We are inspired to deliver Value!!!!

For more information, visit our website: https://firmusnigeria.com/ or email info@firmusnigeria.com