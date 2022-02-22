The Senate has confirmed the nominations of 5 Executive Directors designate for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

This is coming barely 3 weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari, in a formal request asked the Senate to confirm these nominees for the oil regulator.

According to NAN, the confirmation of these nominees followed the consideration and adoption of a report by the Committee on Downstream Petroleum Sector at plenary on Tuesday.

The nominees confirmed by the senate include; Francis Ogaree, Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installations and Transportation Infrastructure; and Dr. Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community.

Others are Mansur Kuliya, Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure; Bashir Sadiq, Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration; and Dr Zainab Gobir, Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.

What the Chairman of Senate Petroleum Downstream Committee is saying

In his presentation to the committee of the whole at the Senate, the Chairman of the Downstream Petroleum Sector Committee, Senator Sabo Mohammed, recalled that the upper legislative chamber on February 8, considered President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of the nominees.

Mohammed explained that the President’s request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 34(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, which empowers the President to make appointments into the board of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

He said that their appointment is for an initial period of 5 years which is renewable for a second term of another 5 years and then no more.

Mohammed said that the nominees while appearing before the Committee for screening, responded to a wide range of questions regarding the Petroleum Industry and measures that should be taken to reposition the industry for the benefit of the Nigerian economy.

He said, “The nominees responded to the questions asked in an intellectual, factual and convincing manner. They exhibited a high-level understanding of the challenges, complexities and opportunities inherent in the Petroleum Industry.

“Their knowledge and experiences will be of great benefit to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the oil and gas sector in general.’’

In case you missed it

Recall that in a letter dated January 31, 20211, and read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, President Muhammadu Buhari asked the senate to confirm 5 nominees as executive directors of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The Federal Government had in 2021 announced the setting up of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to take over the responsibilities of DPR following the signing of the Petroleum Industry Act by President Muhammadu Buhari.