A Federal High Court in Jos on Tuesday sentenced former Minister of Water Resources, Sarah Ochekpe, to 3 months imprisonment for N450 million fraud.

Ochekpe, who was a minister in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, was sentenced alongside Raymond Dabo, a former Chairman of PDP in Plateau State and Leo Jitung, the Plateau State Coordinator of Jonathan Campaign Organization.

According to NAN, Justice Musa Kurna, who read the judgement, gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N1 million each.

What the judge said in the judgement

The judge, while sentencing the accused, held that they were not guilty of retaining the money to themselves as they gave the withdrawn funds to a governorship candidate rather than withholding the money for themselves.

Kurna, however, pointed out that they were guilty of withdrawing the N450 million which he said was above the withdrawal limit for an individual adding that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 16(1) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2013 as amended, an offence which carries a minimum of three years imprisonment or a N10 million fine.

The judge however, in his discretion sentenced them to three months imprisonment each or an option N1 million naira each.

What you should know

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2018, brought a case of money laundering and conspiracy against the 3 accused persons in a case of N450 million.

The 3 accused; Ochekpe, Dabo and Jitung had entered a plea of no case submission.