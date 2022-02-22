An Abuja division of the federal high court has granted the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) an order to further detain suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari for 14 days on drug trafficking allegations.

The NDLEA had brought an ex-parte application before Justice Zainab Abubakar dated February 15 seeking an order to further detain Mr Kyari alongside 6 others.

The judge granted the order on Tuesday after listening to Joseph Sunday, the Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, NDLEA, who moved the motion.

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported that the court declined to order the release of Mr Kyari from NDLEA’s custody after he had instituted a suit against the Federal Government challenging his continued detention.

In a fundamental rights enforcement suit, Mr Kyari demanded for N500 million as damages against the NDLEA over his alleged unlawful detention.

Recall the NDLEA had arrested Mr Kyari on February 14 on the allegation of his involvement in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a perpetual transnational drug cartel.

The six other defendants arrested with Mr Kyari include ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirigba, Inspector John Nuhu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

NDLEA also asked the court for an extension of time to detain the six other suspects named in the alleged offences.