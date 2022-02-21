Flour Mills Nigeria Plc has said it will invest N70 billion over the next three years to develop the upland area of the Sunti Sugar Estate in Niger state.

The information was made known via its Twitter handle on Monday, February 21, 2022.

According to the company, this is in line with its commitment to supporting the development of the Sugar value chain.

It tweeted, “In line with our commitment to supporting the development of the Sugar value chain, FMN will invest an additional 70 billion Naira over the next three years to develop the upland area of the Sunti Sugar Estate in Niger state.”

In line with our commitment to supporting the development of the Sugar value chain, FMN will invest an additional 70 billion Naira over the next three years to develop the upland area of the Sunti Sugar Estate in Niger state. pic.twitter.com/ktvG1TzTmf — @TheFMNgroup (@theFMNGroup) February 21, 2022

The announcement is coming days after Flour Mills refuted allegations by BUA Foods Plc, claiming that it had suspended the sale of sugar as a result of outstanding compliance. The company said it currently has no outstanding compliance issues with the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), as confirmed by the council’s latest raw sugar allocation for 2022.

What you should know

Sunti Golden Sugar Estates (SGSE) Ltd. is a subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc., with 17, 000 hectares of irrigable farmland with the capacity to process 4,500 metric tons of sugarcane per day.

The estate has the capacity to produce 1 million tons of Sugarcane which translates into 100,000 metric tons of sugar yearly.