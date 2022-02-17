Dame Winifred Akpani, the Chairman of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has said that member companies of the association have resulted in extending loading hours in their depots and retail outlets to help ease the fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by DAPPMAN on Wednesday, the association urged the public to desist from panic buying as more fuel-laden vessels have continued to arrive in the country to remedy the situation.

Ms Akpani noted that with the collective efforts of all stakeholders, the current challenges of petrol purchase from various retail outlets will end.

What DAPPMAN is saying

Ms Akpani assured the general public and DAPPMAN’s customers that all hands are on deck to help curb the situation of fuel scarcity in the country

She said, ”DAPPMAN depots and retail outlets have commenced, within the security and safety limits allowance, extended hours of loading from our various depots and in all our retail outlets until the situation normalises.”

“We believe with the support and co-operation of all stakeholders, including Pipelines and Products Marketing Company Ltd. and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the current challenges of petrol purchase from our various retail outlets will be over.”

“DAPPMAN urges the buying public to kindly desist from panic purchases as some stocks of PMS have been received by our members for distribution to our retail outlets and other registered interested and willing retailers.

“We have worked assiduously with the regulatory authorities from the onset to curtail the further distribution of the off-spec fuel in all DAPPMAN depots and retail outlets.

“DAPPMAN also seconded versatile professionals to the Technical and Commercial Committees set up by the regulators and stakeholders who have initiated best practices ‘Standard Operating Procedures”

“This is to ensure that the off-spec products are quarantined, professionally processed, tested and certified good for distribution to the market.

“We are also working with Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd., through its subsidiary, the PPMC Ltd., to ensure that adequate stocks of ‘on-spec’ petrol are made available to Nigerians in all nooks and crannies of the nation.”

She empathised that the current hardship which was as a result of the importation of some quantities of off-spec Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into the country.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) had commenced the distribution of one billion litres of safe Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to fuel stations across the country.

It was also reported that black market fuel sellers in Abuja are cashing out at the opportunity of the brisk business as a result of the fuel scarcity. A litre of fuel which sold for N162 per litre only a few weeks ago at petrol stations now sells for N300 to N500 per litre by black marketeers.