Navy deactivates two illegal refining sites in Rivers, recovers 34,000 litres of diesel

The Nigerian Navy has deactivated two illegal refining sites in Rivers State and recovered approximately 34,000 litres of suspected illegally refined diesel.

The Nigerian Navy has deactivated two illegal refining sites in Rivers State and recovered approximately 34,000 litres of suspected illegally refined diesel.

The Director of Naval Information, Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed this in an operational report, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

The operation was conducted on Friday around the Ohaji axis of Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, as the Navy intensifies efforts to prevent illegal refining infrastructure from being re-established in the area.

What they are saying

Folorunsho said personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER identified and deactivated two illegal refining sites during the operation.

The naval team recovered approximately 34,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, stored in dugout pits, sacks and reservoirs.

“The Nigerian Navy has sustained efforts to disrupt illegal refining activities in Rivers with personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER identifying and deactivating two illegal refining sites,” the NAN report read in part.

“The operation resulted in the recovery of approximately 34,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) contained in dugout pits, sacks and reservoirs, alongside other items associated with the illegal refining activities,” the report quoted Folorunsho as saying.

Folorunsho said the operation was part of sustained efforts by NNS PATHFINDER to prevent illegal refining infrastructure from being re-established in the area.

He said continued naval interventions had contributed to a decline in the reactivation of illegal refining sites within the general area.

The Director of Naval Information said the identified sites, recovered products and other associated items were handled in line with established anti-crude oil theft procedures.

No arrests were made because the suspected operators fled before the naval team arrived.

Folorunsho reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to intelligence-driven operations under Operation DELTA SENTINEL to disrupt crude oil theft and illegal refining activities.

Get up to speed

The latest operation is part of a wider series of interventions by the Nigerian Navy to disrupt illegal refining and petroleum distribution networks in Rivers State and across the Niger Delta.

Earlier in June, the Navy recovered about 63,290 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO and intercepted a vehicle allegedly linked to an illicit petroleum distribution network in Rivers State.

Three days earlier, naval personnel intercepted about 103,500 litres of suspected illegally refined diesel concealed in 375 sacks aboard a wooden boat at the APS Limited Jetty in Woji, Rivers State.

Between January and March 2026, Operation DELTA SENTINEL led to the dismantling of 22 illegal refining sites and the recovery of more than 457,000 litres of stolen crude oil and refined petroleum products.

In February, naval personnel intercepted the vessel MV Amukpoye carrying 180 tonnes of suspected illegally sourced diesel and arrested eight suspects.

The Navy has also recorded other seizures in Rivers State and the wider Niger Delta as security agencies intensify efforts to curb crude oil theft and illegal refining.

What you should know

Nigeria’s crude oil production is expected to exceed 1.7 million barrels per day (mbpd) in the second half of 2026, supported by reduced crude oil theft, improved pipeline security and renewed upstream investment, according to the Nigeria Economic Summit Group’s 2026 Half-Year Outlook Report.

OPEC data showed Nigeria’s crude oil production stood at 1.505 million bpd in July, down from 1.555 million bpd in June but above 1.5 million bpd for the third consecutive month.

Average production increased from 1.388 million bpd in the first quarter to 1.525 million bpd in the second quarter of 2026.

NESG expects crude oil prices to average between $70 and $80 per barrel in the second half of 2026, above Nigeria’s $64.85 budget benchmark.

NUPRC put Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate reserves at 37.01 billion barrels as of January 1, 2026, alongside 215.19 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

NUPRC said Nigeria remains on track to reach 3 million bpd of crude oil production by 2030.

The sustained security operations are aimed at protecting crude oil production, reducing losses from theft and illegal refining, and supporting legitimate activities in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.