The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) has said that it has commenced the distribution of one billion litres of safe Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to fuel stations across the country.

This was made known by Group Executive Director, Downstream, NNPC, Mr Adetunji Adeyemi on Tuesday in Abuja during a press briefing.

He said in order to ensure smooth distribution of the PMS nationwide, NNPC constituted a monitoring team with the support of the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority (NMDPRA) and other security agencies.

What NNPC is saying about the distribution of PMS

Adeyemi stated that the NNPC commenced operations on Tuesday at its Depots and Retail Outlets to aid with the distributions across the country.

“As of today, NNPC has one billion litres of petrol in stock and the petrol being dispensed today at various fuel stations in the country is safe.

“In order to accelerate PMS distribution across the country, NNPC has commenced operations at its Depots and Retail Outlets,” Mr Adeyemi said.

He said 24 hours loading and dispensing activities in designated outlets has been commenced by Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Depot Owners and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria.

“NNPC implores Nigerians to avoid panic buying and assures that the ongoing efforts would be sustained to restore normalcy in a few days time,” he added.

He said 2.3 billion litres of PMS is expected to arrive in Nigeria before February ends in order to address the current situation and restore sufficiency above the 30-day national target.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that the fuel scarcity appears to have persisted in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, Lagos and the country’s administrative capital, Abuja.