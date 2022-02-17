Flour Mills Nigeria Plc has refuted allegations by BUA Foods Plc, claiming that it had suspended the sale of sugar as a result of outstanding compliance.

The company reassured its customers and consumers across the country that Flourmills Nig currently has no outstanding compliance issues with the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), as confirmed by the council’s latest raw sugar allocation for 2022.

It also disclosed that the company has been awarded as the best performing Backward Integration Program (BIP).

Speaking on publications regarding the allegation to suspend the sale of sugar, the company stated that the assertion by BUA Foods is incorrect and “capable of creating a false impression in the market, which is contrary to the interest of consumers”.

Assuring stakeholders and consumers, Flour Mills Nigeria maintained that the Golden Penny Sugar is still available, affordable, and accessible in the market.

The company further assured Nigerians of its intention to continue investment expansions in backward integration and the sustainable development of the critical aspects of the food value chain, including Grains, Starch, Feeds and Proteins, Oils and Fats, and Sugar.

In addition to this, the disclosure stated that as a demonstration of the company’s commitment to the success of the National Sugar Master Plan, it will continue to uphold the tenets of the National Sugar Master Plan and expand our investments for the sustainable development of the Sugar industry.

“With a total landmass of over 21,000 hectares, including a world-class sugar refinery, we have continued to expand our operations at Sunti Golden Sugar Estate including an additional 300 million USD in Nasarawa state and a commitment to investing another 70 billion over the next three years to develop the upland area of the Sunti Sugar Estate”.

“This will further cement our commitment to Nigeria’s vision of self-sufficiency in sugar production and complement the Federal Government’s commitment to economic diversification, food security, and the transition to a more sustainable economy”, it concluded.

Backstory

Recall that, BUA Foods Plc published a disclosure stating that the company has distanced itself from every arrangement to create artificial scarcity of sugar in the country through the decision of two major sugar producers to suspend sales.